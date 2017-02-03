New Richmond boys basketball to host Ellsworth on Friday

The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-5 in the Middle Border Conference standings and 4-10 overall.

The Tigers had a solid offensive night last Tuesday. But Osceola had a distinct edge under the basket, where the Braml twins and Joe Swanson were able to get points or draw fouls whenever the Chieftains needed points. The Tigers were in foul trouble much of the night. Osceola went 20-27 from the free throw line, the Tigers went 5-9.

Don’t get the idea this was a one-sided affair. The Tigers trailed 30-26 at halftime and it was a two-possession game until the final moments, when Osceola extended the lead with free throws.

The Tigers are playing well, but can’t seem to get over the hump. Of the past six losses, five were by 10 points or less.

“We took steps in the right direction,” said Tiger coach Rick Montreal, “modest steps.”

In the days leading up to the game, the Tigers met to discuss what they still want to accomplish this season. That led to a spirited practice the night before the game and Montreal said that intensity carried into the game.

Several of the seniors played strong all-around games. Adam Schoepke led the Tigers with 14 points and three assists. Ryan Jansen hauled down 10 rebounds, six of them at the offensive end of the court. Jake Weiss nailed three, three-pointers to give the offense a lift.

The Tiger coaches decided to shorten the bench, beginning with this game, only using four reserves. Montreal said this was done to give the starters more time to get into the rhythm of the game. Montreal said two of the bench players stood out with their efforts. He credited Blake Getschel and Russ Hop for supplying needed aspects to the Tigers’ attack. Getschel finished with six points, three blocked shots and showed a willingness to battle Osceola’s post players. Hop hit two big shots in the first half.

Shooting wasn’t a problem for the Tigers. They hit 13-28 shots from two-point range and they were 7-20 on their three-point attempts. Those are success rates the coaches would gladly take in most games.

While the season hasn’t resulted in the number of wins the Tigers had hoped to this point, Montreal said the players remain upbeat and enthused.

“The kids are still working to get better. They still have a high level of practice energy,” Montreal said.

The Tigers will be in action at home this Friday when they host Ellsworth. They hit the road on Tuesday, heading to Hammond for a game at St. Croix Central.