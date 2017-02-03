The Tigers sewed up a share of the MBC championship last Thursday with a 9-0 win over the WSFLG cooperative team from Burnett and northern Polk counties. The Tigers also earned an MBC win last Tuesday with a 4-0 win at Somerset.

This Thursday the Tigers won at Baldwin-Woodvill, 6-0. The Tigers will play at home on Friday, making up a postponement against Regis-Altoona-McDonell. Thursday's win locked up the MBC title for the Tigers and a win Friday would give them a perfect 10-0 record in the MBC this season.

The highlight of last Thursday’s win over WSFLG was a five-goal performance from Tiger senior Stuart Pearson. The Tiger coaches have been prompting Pearson to become more of a scoring threat. He’s responded, scoring goals in four straight games. He’s got nine goals and 13 points in that span.

Nick Johnson scored twice in the win over WSFLG, with Eric Langer and Hayden Bradbury each scoring once.

One highlight was senior Eli Drill getting his first varsity point, assisting on Pearson’s fifth goal, the only goal of the third period. It was Drill’s first varsity game.

The win at Somerset was an efficient performance. Somerset was missing several players for the game and the Tigers used that fact to control puck possession, allowing the Spartans very few scoring opportunities.

Still, the Tigers led 1-0 until the 2:50 mark of the third period. The only goal of the first two periods was scored by Pearson. Blake Kretovics won a battle in the corner for control of the puck. He fired a pass to Pearson in front of the goal. Pearson forced Somerset goalie Adam Larson to commit, then backhanded a shot under the crossbar.

The Tigers broke the game open early in the third period. Dylan Marty scored the second goal, cleaning up a rebound after Kretovics had put an initial shot on net. Less than two minutes later, the Tigers scored again. Johnson got this goal, with he and Dane Swanda producing the opportunity with a strong forecheck.

Somerset pulled Larson with 3:34 left in the game. Fifteen seconds later, Lubow skated to center ice and slid the puck goalward for the final score of the night.

The Tigers outshot Somerset 44-14. Jake Erickson stopped all 14 Somerset shots for the Tigers’ second shutout of the season. Erickson worked the first two periods of Thursday’s shutout, with freshman Max Davis working the final period.

The Tigers have won numerous MBC titles under coach Adam Swanda, but Swanda downplays the importance of the achievement. To Swanda, reaching the WIAA state tournament is the goal for the season, not winning conference titles.

“It’s never been a focus of mine,” Swanda said of the conference titles. “It doesn’t get you to the state tournament. I know where I want the level of our team to be. The model was set up Superior, probably 30 years ago. You play better competition and it makes you better.”