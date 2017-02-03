The win was the fourth in the Middle Border Conference dual meet season for the Tigers. That leaves them with a 4-3 record, tied for third place in the final MBC standings with Somerset.

The Tigers will compete in the MBC conference tournament this Saturday at Amery. New Richmond coach Jeff Swanson said he sees his team as one of those that will battle for second place in Saturday’s final results, with Ellsworth a presumptive favorite to again win the team title, as it has for decades.

“It’s wide open for second place,” Swanson predicted. “That has to be your goal. It should be a fun conference tournament.”

Senior Bryce Younger will likely be the only New Richmond wrestler who will enter the conference tournament as a top seed after he rolled through the 138-pound dual matches without a loss. Swanson said he is hopeful that several Tigers can be second and third seeds in their weight classes.

The Tigers head into the conference tournament on a positive note after a thorough beating of Osceola last Thursday. Osceola took an early 9-6 lead before the Tigers began to roll with several nice wins in the middle weights.

Younger got the Tigers’ first win, but he had a major battle on his hands to get it. Osceola’s Nick Abernathy led 4-3 after the second period and the match went into overtime. Younger struck quickly in the extra minute, needing just 19 seconds to get the winning takedown.

Dylan Minke followed with a pin at 145 pounds. Dylan Wachter then faced one of Osceola’s most experienced wrestlers, Diego Lowney, in the 152-pound bout. Lowney led 4-2 after two periods, but the Tigers showed again that the third period is their best period. Wachter was able to reverse Lowney and get the pin at the 5:20 mark.

Nathan Fehlen followed with a pin at 160 pounds. After an Osceola decision at 170 pounds and a forfeit, the 195-pound wrestlers took the mat.

This was the first time the Tiger home crowd has gotten to see senior Sam Altena since he recently joined the wrestling team. Altena gave the crowd 53 seconds of wildly entertaining action. He went on the attack from the opening whistle. He’s only been taught a few moves, mostly for takedowns. After an early takedown and release, he charged in against Osceola’s Gabe Lowney and simply tackled Lowney, chest to chest. Altena moved with such force that he put Lowney directly to his back, getting the pin call within seconds for his first varsity win.

“He’s got some serious horsepower,” Swanson said of his new wrestler. “We’ve tried to teach him a few basic moves. We tell Sam to tackle the guys and that’s what he does.”

Swanson said the coaches are now teaching Altena pinning moves, like a half Nelson, that can take advantage of his incredible strength.

The Tigers then received forfeits at 220 and 285, before Osceola won the 106-pound match. The night ended with Tiger freshman Brandon Dennis earning an impressive pin in the 113-pound bout. Dennis moved down to 113 for this week, with the plan that he’ll compete at that level in the tournament series.

“Brandon down at 113 should be fun. He’s got a lot of potential,” Swanson said.