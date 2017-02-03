New Richmond and Somerset both advanced two routines to the state championships while Central qualified one of its routines. The state championships will be held this Saturday at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.

New Richmond

New Richmond advances to state in the kick and pom divisions. New Richmond earned the regional championship with its flashy performance in the Division 2 kick division. New Richmond was the third place finisher in the highly competitive Division 3 pom division.

The Tigers have built a reputation for putting together one of the top kick routines in the area, repeating as regional champions in that event.

“We really focus on good technique and sharp movements so we thrive with kick dances,” said New Richmond coach Ali Sirek. “We take a lot of pride in the number of first places we’ve earned with our kick dances.”

Sirek said defending the kick championship was the main goal for the Tigers on Saturday. She said the goal for the state meet is to place in the top five with the kick routine.

Somerset

Somerset is advancing with its hip hop and kick routines. Somerset was the fourth place finisher in the Division 2 kick division and in the Division 2 hip hop division.

The Somerset dance team overcame a difficult week to produce two stellar performances on Saturday.

“The team really came together and pushed each other and through all of that we danced our hearts out and left everything on the floor at regionals,” said Somerset coach Annie Cribb.

Somerset’s Joely Mart and Gabbie Vogel were selected as all-state finalists and will be performing their solo routines at the state meet.

St. Croix Central

The Central dance team advanced to state by placing fourth in the Division 4 pom competition.

Central coach Mindy Lindell said the team’s goals for the season were to improve their tricks and to qualify for state.

“We focused a lot on trick technique, maintaining and improving on our strength and increasing our facials. The girls performed very well and really stuck every move,” Lindell said. “They have improved so much since the beginning of the season.”

Also representing Central at state will be Mikenna LaVenture, who qualified to perform a solo at the state meet.

State schedule

Here are the scheduled times for the local teams to compete at the state meet in La Crosse on Saturday:

3:42 p.m.: St. Croix Central pom

6:06 p.m.: Somerset hip hop

6:26 p.m.: New Richmond pom

7:34 p.m.: Somerset kick

8:54 p.m.: New Richmond kick