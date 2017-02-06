WIAA hockey seeding announced; MBC wrestling completed

New Richmond received the third seed in the boys hockey bracket. The Tigers will open tournament play on Friday, Feb. 17, hosting River Falls at 7 p.m. River Falls is the sixth seed in the bracket.

The Somerset boys hockey team earned the fourth seed in the tournament bracket. The Spartans will open tournament action on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., facing Baldwin-Woodville. The Blackhawks are the fifth seed.

Hudson received the top seed in the section, with Superior getting the second seed.

In girls hockey, the Western Wisconsin Stars received the fifth seed in their sectional bracket. The Stars will play at the St. Croix Valley Fusion. The date for the game will be on Feb. 16, but the time and location of the game are still being arranged.

The Middle Border Conference Wrestling Tournament was held at Amery on Saturday. As expected, Ellsworth ran away with the title. Ellsworth captured eight of the 14 individual titles to amass an incredible 312 points. New Richmond took second place with 145 points. Somerset ranked seventh and St. Croix Central eighth in the team results.

New Richmond was the only local team to get a conference champion. That came at 138 pounds, where Tiger senior Bryce Younger tore through the competition. Brett Jensen and Nathan Fehlen were second place finishers for the Tigers. Connor Burton and Ryan Larson were second place finishers for St. Croix Central.