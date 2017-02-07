Central took its first lead at 41-40 on a drive by Trevor Nelson with 2:02 left. Both teams had several more chances to score, but the only other field goal was scored at the buzzer by Collin Nelson following a steal.

Will Soderberg led Central with 13 points. Matt Brandeen finished with 11 and Peyton Nogal with 10. Adam Schoepke and Auggie Altena led New Richmond with 11 points.

In other action Tuesday:

-- The Somerset boys basketball team lost on a shot at the buzzer, falling to Baldwin-Woodville, 52-51.

-- The Western Wisconsin Stars wrapped up their regular season with a 5-3 win over Black River Falls.

-- The Somerset boys hockey team locked up second place in the Middle Border Conference standings with a 3-2 win at Baldwin-Woodville.