St. Croix Central girls basketball in the midst of busy week

Central led 22-14, but Ellsworth would never let Central’s girls pull away to a comfortable lead. Central scored the first six points of the second half to move ahead 28-14, but Ellsworth came back to cut down the lead to four points. Central coach Luke Fritsche was suitably impressed.

“They’ll win a lot of games the next three years,” Fritsche predicted for Ellsworth. “They play hard.”

Central needed Krogseng’s big night because there were only four Panthers who scored. Mikenna Laventure and Claire Frankiewicz both scored nine points and McKenna Johnson added four points. Frankiewicz led the team with 11 rebounds, with Krogseng and Abby Edelman both contributing seven in that department.

The glaring statistic for Central was the 24 turnovers committed in the win.

Fritsche said the team is adjusting to playing without junior guard Kalli Cress, who is out with an injury. He said the team needs guards who can sink perimeter shots, which is Cress’ specialty.

Last Tuesday the Panthers faced Dunn-St. Croix Conference co-leader Elk Mound. This game was close until the final minutes, when the Mounders went on a run to inflate the final score to 49-29. The Panthers trailed 23-19 at halftime and the margin was 4-6 points most of the second half.

“I saw good things for a lot of the game,” Fritsche said of his team’s performance.

Fritsche said the Mounders are a team that could make an impact in the WIAA Division 3 tournaments.

“They’ve got four really good guards and a really good center,” Fritsche said.

Frankiewicz led the Panthers with nine points and Krogseng scored eight points. Frankiewicz led the team with seven rebounds.

The Panthers have a busy final week of the regular season. That begins with games Friday and Saturday. The Panthers will play at Osceola on Friday. They’ll hop back on a bus Saturday morning for a 2 p.m. game at Northwestern, part of a girls-boys double-header. The Panthers will be back on the bus on Tuesday to make up a game at Glenwood City.