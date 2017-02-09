Somerset hockey gets 15th win in overtime thriller

That win solidified Somerset’s position for the sectional tournament seeding process, which was held on Sunday. Somerset received the fourth seed in the section, meaning the Spartans will start the WIAA playoffs with a home game. That game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., with fifth seed Baldwin-Woodville as the visiting team. That winner of that game will advance to the sectional semifinals, where they’ll likely play at top-seeded Hudson on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Spartans will finish the regular season this Saturday, when they play at the Minneapolis team. The game will be played at Mariucci Arena at 3:45 p.m.

That game will be a good primer for the playoffs, as was Saturday’s clash with Rice Lake. Both teams scored once in each of the three periods, though Somerset’s third goal didn’t come until there were two seconds left in regulation. Sophomore Jackson Haukom got the tying goal, as he and classmate Jack Peterson skated in on a power play two-on-one in the final seconds of regulation.

Peterson scored in the first period for the Spartans and Jack Lambert scored in the second period. The Spartans outshot Rice Lake in every period, finishing with a 43-26 edge in shots.

Hartwick’s overtime goal came with Rice Lake putting on heavy pressure. Austin Larson fired the puck around the boards to Wyatt Schmit, who found Hartwick motoring toward the Rice Lake zone. Hartwick used the defenseman for a screen, beating the goalie with a shot from the top of the circle for his 11th goal of the season.

The Spartans were also winners last Thursday, beating Amery 3-0. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said the Spartans could have scored more goals, but the players were concentrating on running the team’s systems. This way the Spartans could use this game to sharpen their skills for the playoffs.

“I was happy with the unselfish play,” Gilkerson said.

Somerset netted one goal in each period. Alex Lahde scored in the first and third periods, with Hartwick scoring in the second period.

Adam Larson stopped 11 shots for his fifth shutout of the season.

The Spartans faced one of the top teams from the Big Rivers Conference last Tuesday, losing to Chippewa Falls 6-3. The Spartans were caught a little flat-footed to start the game, with Chippewa Falls scoring three times in the first 6:09 of the game.

The Spartans fought back to tie the game. Peterson scored with 22 seconds left in the first period. The score stayed 3-1 until Peterson scored again 41 seconds into the third period. Lahde tied the game 5:26 into the third period. The Cards then scored three goals late in the period.

“We played really well, outside of the first five minutes,” Gilkerson said. “We did a great job of battling back.”