With 11 wrestlers placing, including senior Bryce Younger who won the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler Award, the Tigers were able to climb out of a tightly-packed group of teams to take second place.

Younger was the champion in the 138-pound class on Saturday. He reached the MBC finals in all four years of his high school career. Last year he was the 132-pound champion. He took second place as a freshman and sophomore, losing both times to Amery’s Hunter Marko, one of the standout wrestlers in the state both years.

Younger finished his MBC career with a dominant performance. In the semifinals, he quickly pinned Baldwin-Woodville’s Landon Lorentsen. That put him into the finals against Ellsworth’s Jared Lansing. Younger wrestled with power and precision in putting away the state-ranked Lansing, 8-2.

“It was the best technical match he’s wrestled this year,” said New Richmond coach Jeff Swanson. “He was dominant and that Lansing kid is tough.”

Two other Tigers reached the finals on Saturday, senior Brett Jensen at 285 and junior Nathan Fehlen at 170. Jensen produced one of the most talked about matches of the day in his semifinal win over St. Croix Central’s Hunter Schmidt. Schmidt towered over Jensen, but Jensen was highly aggressive, to the point of distracting Schmidt. Twice, Jensen was able to throw Schmidt for five-point moves to win 10-2.

“That was wild,” Swanson said of the match. “Physically, we should have gotten pounded, but Brett wrestled a really smart match.”

Jensen wasn’t able to pull off another upset in the finals. He was pinned by Ellsworth’s Mike Freund in the first period.

Fehlen opened the day with a first period pin in the quarterfinals. He had his hands full in the semifinals, edging out Amery’s Carl Oman, 2-0. There were several times where Fehlen nearly gave up back points but fought out of the situation.

In the finals, Fehlen lost to Ellsworth’s Dalton George, 17-4. Swanson said the coaches plan to have Fehlen move back down to 160 pounds for this Saturday’s regional tournament.

The only Tiger to place third on Saturday was junior Dylan Wachter at 152 pounds. He lost to Amery’s Kody Dudgeon in the semifinals, but won by pins in each of his three wins in the tournament.

Fourth place finishers for the Tigers included Dayton Dodge, Sam Altena, Jake LaVenture and Brandon Dennis.

This is the last the Tigers will see these teams this season. The Tigers move up to Division 1 for the WIAA tournament series. The regional meet will be held this Saturday at Chippewa Falls, beginning at 10 a.m.