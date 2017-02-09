New Richmond added to its lengthy history of success, bringing home the fifth place trophy in the Division 2 kick competition. Somerset and St. Croix Central competed as teams and also had individuals receive all-state honors.

Tiger coach Ali Sirek said the competition level increases every year at the state meet.

“The competition this year, in all divisions and categories, was so strong. It’s fun to see so many impressive teams and talent. Our team was very excited to place so high and we represented New Richmond very well,” Sirek said.

New Richmond is a very young team with only two seniors in the lineup. They will be honored this Friday with the team’s Senior Night performance at halftime of the boys basketball game.

The Somerset dance team placed 12th in the kick division and 13th in the hip hop division. Somerset did have two dancers earn all-state honors, Gabbie Vogel and Joely Mart.

“We are very happy to represent Somerset and proud of completing a very successful season,” said Somerset coach Annie Cribb.

St. Croix Central competed in the Division 4 pom division. The Panthers placed 14th in the state competition.

“The girls’ performance was amazing. Unfortunately the judges didn’t agree,” said Central coach Mindy Lindell. “We are very excited to have made it to state regardless of the result.”

Central senior Mikenna Laventure competed as an individual at state, earning Division 2 all-state honors.