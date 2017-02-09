The win snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Tigers which started after the Tigers won their opening three games of the season.

The win didn’t come easily for the Tigers either. They trailed by eight points at a couple instances in the first half. But the Tigers continued to play solidly in all facets of the game. By halftime the Tigers led 28-24 and the lead quickly grew to double figures in the second half.

Pick an area, the Tigers performed well in it. They hit 44 percent of their field goal attempts. They had 15 assists among their 19 field goals. They outrebounded a taller Baldwin-Woodville team, including eight offensive rebounds.

“It was more team ball than anything,” New Richmond coach Ryan Schradle as the reason for the win. “We finally put two halves together.”

The Tigers have led at halftime in several of their recent games and had strong second halves in others, so signs were there that they were ready to return to the win column.

Freshman Jessica Hagman nearly produced a triple double in the game. She finished the night with 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Schradle said the team has been working on sharing the ball, along with being in the right spot to take the pass and get away an unobstructed shot.

Many of those shots came from the perimeter, where junior Lorin Bauer was on fire. The Tigers went 12-19 on three-point attempts. That was led by Bauer, who went 5-8 from the line, finishing with a game-high 21 points. Five different Tigers sank three-pointers.

Schradle said rebounding was a key ingredient in the win. So was defense, with the Tigers forcing B-W to shoot from the perimeter for most of their points.

Among the other key contributors in the win were Kate Miller and Mallory Kelly. Miller finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Kelly matched that rebound total and played tough defense in the paint. Kelly is the only senior on the team and was able to walk off her home court a winner.

“I hope the girls learn as much as possible from Mal. She does everything right,” Schradle said.

The Tigers conclude their regular season with a pair of road games. They will play at Somerset this Friday before spending Valentine’s Day in Amery for their season finale.