The Tigers lost at Superior last Tuesday, 5-3. Both teams knew that the winner of this game would likely draw the second seed in the sectional tournament bracket and they played with an intensity befitting a game of that importance. They were right about the seeding too. Superior received the second seed and New Richmond the third seed when the coaches decided the sectional tournament bracket on Sunday.

Superior netted the only goal of the first period, then took a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second period. The Tigers then took advantage of two Superior penalties, one of the a major, to tie the game on a pair of power play goals. Nick Johnson scored an unassisted goal at the 9:37 mark. The goal came after Dylan Marty was slashed on a breakaway and was awarded a penalty shot. He didn’t cash in the penalty shot, but he did score the tying goal with 54 seconds left in the second period.

The third period was vintage New Richmond-Superior hockey. Superior went ahead with 4:21 elapsed in the third period. The Tigers kept applying pressure and they finally got the tying goal from senior Stuart Pearson with three minutes remaining.

Sixty-three seconds later, Superior got the deciding goal when Braden LaPorte scored off a rebound, with the opportunity coming from an offensive zone faceoff. Superior added an empty net goal with 40 seconds left.

That result fed directly into Sunday’s seeding process. By receiving the third seed, the Tigers will host River Falls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the New Richmond Sports Center. River Falls is the sixth seed in the bracket. The winner of that game will advance to the sectional semifinal, where they will likely face Superior on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“I look forward to hopefully getting through River Falls and getting another shot at them,” New Richmond coach Adam Swanda said on a possible rematch with the Spartans.

In Thursday’s game at Baldwin, the Tigers played with the memory of last season’s loss at B-W firmly planted in their minds. The Tigers took charge immediately, scoring three times in the first three minutes of the game, rolling to 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Swanda said he challenged the team mentally to make sure a repeat of last season’s 6-5 loss didn’t happen and the players responded by working exceedingly hard right away to take control of the game.

Jack Pearson scored twice in the win for the Tigers, with Dane Swanda, Brady Werner, Blake Kretovics and Eric Langer also scoring.

The Tigers played their third game in four days on Friday, hosting Regis-Altoona-McDonell in the Tigers’ final home game of the regular season. The Tigers started sluggishly, but still were able to generate a 3-0 win that gave the Tigers a perfect 10-0 record in the Middle Border Conference this season.

Cole Thomas scored the only goal of the first period. He tried to tuck the puck in the corner of the net. When his initial shot was stopped, he kept digging and was able to coax the puck into the net.

Pearson scored both of the Tigers’ goals in the second period. The first came on the power play where Pearson was stationed at the point. He did a spin move to elude a check, then skated to the slot, where his shot caromed off the RAM goalie and into the net.

Pearson struck again 65 seconds later. He got the puck in the right faceoff circle. He skated laterally across the front of the net, firing another shot that got a piece of the goalie before glancing into the goal.

Junior Jake Erickson produced his third shutout in his last four outings against RAM, stopping 12 shots. Erickson has matured this season into a highly reliable goaltender for the Tigers.

“He’s playing with a little more confidence,” Swanda said about the difference in Erickson this season. “You certainly want to have that in your goaltender. He’s quietly gotten better every day.”

The Tigers will play in a tournament at Wisconsin Rapids this weekend. The Tigers will face Monona Grove on Friday night and likely face West Salem on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers will complete their regular season next Tuesday when they play at St. Paul Johnson, at Phalen Arena.