By halftime on Thursday, the Spartans had already built a 51-8 lead. To the fans in the stands, it appeared the Spartans couldn’t miss. That’s because the Spartans hit 71 percent of their shots in the first half, including making an amazing 72 percent of their three-point attempts.

While this game locked up a share of the MBC title, the second straight for the Spartans, there wasn’t a great deal of celebration. That’s because the Spartans won’t be fully happy until the undisputed championship is locked away. They have the chance to do that this Friday in a home game against New Richmond. The Spartans are also sharpening their skills for the WIAA playoffs, which begin on Feb. 21.

In last Thursday’s game, the score was tied 2-2 after the opening minute. The Spartans then went on a red-hot charge, scoring the next 28 points to build a 30-2 lead.

While the offense was doing eye-popping things, Somerset’s defense was equally as effective. Prescott simply couldn’t get shots away for most of the first half because the Spartan defense was putting such targeted, direct pressure on whichever girl had the ball.

“It’s continuing to push the boundaries in how we can pressure the ball,” Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said of the team’s defensive attitude.

Senior standout Tori Martell had another incredible game. She scored 30 points, making 13 of 17 shots. She also produced seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Katelyn Struemke finished with 13 points and Abbie Rivard scored 11 points.

The Spartans finished the game with 19 assists and 11 steals. Conversely, they only turned the ball over six times.

Haley Bassett contributed six rebounds and four steals and Anna Rybacki finished with five assists. Rybacki is one of the girls who have noticeably increased their defensive intensity as the team continues to hone its perimeter defense.

Last Tuesday, the Spartans played a non-conference game at Barron. The Spartans struggled through a rare sluggish first half before breaking away for a 56-32 win. Somerset led at halftime 24-18.

Martell led the Spartans with 17 points. Rivard and Georgia Hammer both drained a pair of three-pointers to help the Spartans pull away in the second half. The Spartans led by as many as 30 points.

The final two regular season games for the Spartans are coming up. After hosting New Richmond on Friday, the Spartans will wrap up the regular season with a game at Ellsworth next Tuesday.