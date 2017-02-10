Nine area youth hockey teams qualify for state tournaments

Here is a rundown on the information received on the local state qualifiers.

New Richmond

Squirt C: The Tigers are an automatic entry and will play on March 4-5 in Washington County in their state tournament.

Squirt A: The New Richmond Squirt A team has been building all year to be playing their best hockey at the end of the season. The Tigers played a solid first game of Region 6 play offs and beat River Falls 4-2 to earn a spot in the championship. The championship game the Tigers ran into a fast start by Onalaska and were down 3-0 two minutes into the game. They battled until the end of the game losing 6-3. This year Region 6 granted the SQA division a wild card, so the Tigers will represent Region 6 and get a rematch with Onalaska the first game of the state tournament March 4 in Hayward.

PeeWee A: The Tigers are headed to their state tournament on March 11-12 in Elmbrook.

PeeWee B: The NR Peewee B team had a team goal at the beginning of the year, that was to win a trip to the state tournament in Eagle River, WI.

The first game would be played against River Falls. The Tigers have had good success against them, but the games previously in the season were riddled with penalties. This game was no exception, RF took 12 penalties against New Richmond’s 3. the Tigers stayed to their game plan and won 5 to 0.

Game two is played in Menomonie against Onalaska. Onalaska scored first, but the Tigers responded quickly and never looked back. Taking control from that point on and racking up 6 unanswered tallies. The tigers played as a team, and now will get to extend their season and represent section 6 at State.

Their first game at state is against Elmbrook on March 11.

Bantam B: The New Richmond Bantam B team will play at state on March 4-5 in Onalaska. In a tournament at Menomonie on Feb. 4, the Tigers beat the Black River Falls co-op team 9-2 to qualify for Region 6 to the State Tournament in Onalaska on March 4-5.

U12 Girls: The Western Wisconsin Stars beat River Falls 18-1 and then again 9-0 to make it to state. State will be played in Hudson on March 11-12.

Somerset

The Squirt B team beat Black River Falls 3-2 in double overtime and then beat West Salem 8-2 to go to state. The state tournament is in Baldwin on March 4-5.

The Squirt A team had a bye the first round and then beat West Salem 5-4 to qualify for state. The state meet is in Black River Falls on March 4-5.

The Peewee A team beat Black River Falls 4-3 and then beat West Salem 7-4 to get to state. Their state tournament is in Amery on March 11-12.