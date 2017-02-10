Search
    WATCH: The best photos from this week's sports action

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 11:54 a.m.
    Every week, New Richmond News sportswriter Dave Newman and a small group of staff photographers travel the county (and sometimes outside the county) covering the local sports scene.

    The photographs in this slide show provide some of the best images over this past week.

    Take a look, share with your online friends ... and don't forget to get out to a game this week. 

    The tournament season gets rolling in the next couple of weeks and the degrees of excitement get pushed to a whole new level.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
