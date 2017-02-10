WATCH: The best photos from this week's sports action
1 / 2
2 / 2
Every week, New Richmond News sportswriter Dave Newman and a small group of staff photographers travel the county (and sometimes outside the county) covering the local sports scene.
The photographs in this slide show provide some of the best images over this past week.
Take a look, share with your online friends ... and don't forget to get out to a game this week.
The tournament season gets rolling in the next couple of weeks and the degrees of excitement get pushed to a whole new level.