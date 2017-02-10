This is the first time in Somerset basketball history, boys or girls, that a Spartan team has won consecutive conference championships.

Three seniors scored in double figures. Tori Martell finished with 22, Abbie Rivard 17 and Haley Bassett 10. New Richmond was without leading scorer Jessica Hagman and they lost two starters to injuries during the game. Lorin Bauer and Amelia Feuerer each scored five points to lead the Tigers.

The New Richmond boys also took a loss on Friday. The Tigers lost to Chippewa Falls, 64-52.