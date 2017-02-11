Advacing four New Richmond are Brandon Dennis, Bryce Younger, Dylan Wachter, Nathan Fehlen and Jake LaVenture. Dennis and Wachter advance as second place finishers. Younger and Fehlen took third place in their weight class and LaVenture placed fourth. In Division 1, the top four wrestlers advance to the sectional meet, which will be held next Saturday at River Falls.

The top two wrestlers in each bracket advance from the Division 2 regionals. St. Croix Central saw all its advancers come in the upper weights. Connor Burton, Ryan Larson and Hunter Schmidt won regional titles in front of their home crowd, while Jordan Winegar was a second place finisher. The Division 2 sectional meet will be wrestled next Saturday at Amery.

Somerset's sectional qualifiers all came n the lower weights and all as regional champions. Josh Maack, Steven Moncada and Jared Grahovac all won regional titles on Saturday.

Osceola won the closely battled regional title at Central with 182 points. Amery was second at 163, Somerset third at 156 and St. Croix Central fourth at 156. Central will host the team sectional championship tournament on Tuesday, where Ellsworth will be considered a heavy favorite to repeat at team sectional champions.

The St. Croix Central girls were in action Saturday afternoon, earning a win at Northwestern. This game was significant for two reasons. St. Croix Central junior Mia Krogseng scored the 1,000th point of her career in this game. This win was also important in the Panthers' hopes of gaining a high seed in the regional tournament bracket. This was the second win in less than a day for the Panther girls basketball team, who won over Osceola, 45-41, on Friday night.