That win led to more good news for the Panthers at the regional seeding meeting held on Saturday. That win kept the Panthers in front of Amery and Northwestern in the seeding voting, getting Central the third seed in the tournament bracket. With the third seed, the Panthers will open the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament at home on Friday, Feb. 24. They will face the winner of next Tuesday’s game between sixth seed Baldwin-Woodville and 11th seed Ellsworth.

The weekend wins raised the Panthers’ season record to 14-6. The wins also showed that the retooled Panther lineup is gelling into a formidable unit. That especially showed Saturday. Northwestern is a talented team, with a 61-56 win over top-seeded Hayward among its successes. The Panthers won the game by playing a fierce defensive game. Northwestern can score points in bunches, but the Panthers never let that happen. Northwestern led 15-14 at halftime, but the Panthers found a mix that worked on offense in the second half to take the lead.

Junior Abby Edelman was one of the big differences for the Panthers in the weekend wins. She led the team with 12 points at Northwestern.

“Her confidence seems to be growing by the day. She was scoring against Northwestern’s best post player,” said Central coach Luke Fritsche.

Krogseng was the focus of heavy defensive pressure from Northwestern. She still finished with 11 points, hitting a perimeter shot in the second half to reach 1,000.

“She deserves all the accolades,” Fritsche said. “She’s very humble, a great player. She’s very unselfish.”

The Panthers have been looking for more outside shooting since the injury to Kalli Cress. Instead of all of it coming from one girl, it is going to be more of a team effort. Krogseng, Mikenna Laventure and Claire Frankiewicz all hit three-pointers in Saturday’s win.

In Friday’s game, Osceola couldn’t stop Krogseng. Krogseng rolled up 22 points to keep the Panthers ahead in the game. Frankiewicz provided the outside shooting in Friday’s game, hitting three three-pointers among her 13 points.

The Panthers have one more regular season game to play. That comes this Thursday when they host Prescott. A win would lock up second place in the Middle Border Conference for the Panthers.