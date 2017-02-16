Somerset boys basketball beaten on buzzer beater

They are the two youngest teams in the Middle Border Conference and they currently occupy the two bottom slots in the MBC standings. When they met last Tuesday, it was a nail-biter filled with twists and turns that came down the the final second. B-W had the ball last, and Blackhawk Zac Jourdeans hit a shot off an inbounds play at the buzzer to give the Blackhawks a 52-51 win over the Spartans.

The teams won’t have long to wait for their second meeting. They’ll play again next Monday on the Blackhawks’ court. The Spartans will also be in action this Friday, hosting New Richmond, the only team they’ve beaten in MBC action so far this season.

Tuesday’s game was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team able to build a significant margin at any time. The Spartans’ biggest lead was six points in the second half. They missed a three-pointer that would have extended the lead to nine points. B-W then answered with two three-pointers and the teams were back to even.

Somerset trailed by five points with less than two minutes remaining, but senior Noah Dendinger carried the Spartans back into the lead. Dendinger scored twice, the second coming on a three-point play to give the Spartans a 51-50 lead. Dendinger then drew a charging foul on the Blackhawks. B-W was forced to foul, but the Spartans missed the subsequent free throw. B-W then got the ball upcourt, setting up for the final inbounds play with 2.3 seconds left on the clock.

Dendinger was the tallest player on the court and played like it. He scored a game-high 24 points and was the force the Spartans needed in the paint. In addition to his eight field goals, he went 8-9 from the free throw line.

“Noah did well down the stretch, he made three big plays,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain. “He finds ways to score. We definitely value it.”

Senior Nick Maitrejean also had one of the best offensive games of his career, finishing with nine points.

On Thursday the Spartans played at Prescott, where the Cards were looking for their 43rd straight MBC victory. While the Spartans did some things well on offense, they didn’t have the defensive firepower to shut down Prescott, losing 77-53.

Dendinger led the Spartans with 19 points. Brennan Sheridan hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points and Maitrejean against tallied nine points.

“We gave a great effort the whole game,” Germain said. “Offensively we did some good stuff. We moved the ball; we shared the ball well.”

Prescott led 41-22 at halftime, but only outscored the Spartans 36-31 in the second half.