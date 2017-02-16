Frantic stretch for St. Croix Central boys basketball team

It was a week filled with close games too. The total difference in the final scores of the four games was 13 points and the biggest final margin was five points.

The Panthers opened the stretch last Tuesday against New Richmond. The Panthers played about as badly as possible in the first half, then about as well as possible in the second half, rallying for a 44-40 victory.

That was followed by the Panthers’ best effort of the week. The Panthers hosted Ellsworth on Thursday and Central’s boys were sharp from start to finish, earning a 70-65 victory.

The Jekyll-and-Hyde act from the Panthers went the opposite way on Friday. The Panthers showed none of the sharpness they had the previous night, losing a non-conference game to Glenwood City, 55-52.

The Panthers had to rise early on Saturday to make the trip to Northwestern. The game resulted in a 71-69 loss, but it was a top quality performance by the Panthers against a team with a 15-4 record.

Let’s venture back to last Tuesday’s win. It was one of the most extreme switches in play between halves you’ll see in boys basketball in years. The Panthers were held to nine points in the first half. But somehow, they got a spark early in the second half and were able to roll up 35 points to overtake the Tigers in the second half.

“That was probably the worst half we played in awhile,” Central coach Zach Turpin said of the first half. “We kind of willed our way to a victory.”

You can’t blame New Richmond’s players if they see Central senior Matt Brandeen in their nightmares for a few weeks. In both games against New Richmond, Brandeen drained a pair of three-pointers in the tightest spots of the game to help turn the outcome in Central’s favor.

Will Soderberg led the Panthers with 13 points in the comeback win, with Brandeen scoring 11 and Peyton Nogal scored 10 points.

Ellsworth is an outstanding offensive team and Central’s boys were ready to match that firepower on Thursday. Central had four players score in double figures to match the output of Ellsworth’s trio of top scorers. Central was led by Trevor Nelson with 16 points. Owen Schwechler finished with 15 points, Brandeen 14 points and Nogal 10 points.

“Our kids played outstanding. Our energy was great, we shot much better,” Turpin said.

The Central fans who saw Thursday’s game wondered where that team went on Friday. Glenwood City got its fifth win of the season at the Panthers’ expense. Turpin said the Panthers were settling for their first open shot, instead of working for higher percentage shots. Nelson scored 16 points and Nogan 13 in the loss.

Nogal’s play was one of the highlights of Saturday’s game. The sophomore scored a career-high 25 points. Nelson finished with 15 points and Brandeen 11 in a game where both teams flexed their offensive muscle.

“The kids’ effort was outstanding, for the third game in three days,” Turpin said. “It was a really good high school game.”

The Panthers finish their regular season in the upcoming days. The final home game of the regular season is Friday against Osceola. The Panthers end their regular season with a game at Prescott on Monday.