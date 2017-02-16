The Spartans will open WIAA tournament action this Thursday, hosting Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m. The Spartans are the fourth seed and the Blackhawks the fifth seed in the sectional bracket. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the sectional semifinals. They’ll likely play at Hudson in the semifinal game, which is scheduled for next Tuesday. Hudson is the top seed in the sectional bracket.

Mariucci Arena is the home for the University of Minnesota Gophers and there are few hockey venues more highly regarded around the midwest. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said his players were aware of the rare opportunity they got on Saturday.

“It was a real cool experience. They were kind of in awe walking around,” he said.

The college ice sheet is much larger than the high school size and that caused some problems for the Spartans in the 7-3 loss. Gilkerson said the Spartans didn’t play badly, but they had a few defensive breakdowns against Minneapolis’ top player, a UMD recruit who notched five points in the game.

Alex Lahde scored Somerset’s first goal on the power play, teaming with Jack Peterson on the goal. Jake Heyer scored off a 2-on-1 a minute into the second period to cut the lead to 4-3. Jackson Haukom scored on a wrister from the point in the final minute of the second period for the final Somerset goal.

Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville played for the second time this season last Tuesday, with second place in the final Middle Border Conference standings on the line. The game was intense, as many of the Spartan-Blackhawks have been through the years. The Spartans were able to exit Baldwin quite happily, winning the game in overtime, 3-2.

The win gives the Spartans a final MBC record of 8-4, while the Blackhawks dropped to 6-4.

In the first two periods, the Blackhawks got a pair of goals from Brandon Connett, but the Spartans matched that with a pair of Jacks. Connett scored 4:37 into the game. Jack Lambert matched that goal, after Wil Gauper made a nice move to open up a passing lane, finding Lambert open on the back door.

Connett scored 5:03 into the second period. The Spartans had two 5-on-3 power plays in the second period following B-W bench penalties, but they couldn’t capitalize on either. It wasn’t until the Spartans were short-handed that they got the equalizer. Austin Larson flipped the puck ahead to Jack Peterson and he did the rest. Peterson blew past the B-W defenseman and deked the B-W goalie out of the way to get the tying goal.

The Spartans outshot the Hawks 8-3 in the overtime, but didn’t get the winner until 58 seconds were left. Hunter Hartwick won an offensive zone faceoff, getting the puck back to Jackson Haukom. His slapshot from the high slot went untouched through traffic, finding a home in the upper left corner of the goal.

Gilkerson said he’d like to see more goals from a 47-shot performance and he’s also hoping to see B-W be held to less than the 30 shots on goal they got last week.

After playing each other twice in the season, the intensity of those games will likely be magnified in Thursday’s playoff game.

“There’ll be no secrets,” Gilkerson said of the familiarity between the teams.