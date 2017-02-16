Last Tuesday the Tigers played at River Falls. The Tigers made an impressive comeback to lead much of the game, only to see the Wildcats come back in the final seconds for a 58-56 win.

On Friday the Tigers went to Somerset where the Spartans were looking to become the first two-time conference basketball champions in Somerset history. The Tigers played an outstanding first 13 minutes of the game, matching the Spartans in every way, trailing 20-18. But the Tigers were missing their leading scorer and had two more starters injured during the game, resulting in a 68-26 loss.

The Tigers completed their regular season on Tuesday at Amery. The girls will start their WIAA Division 2 tournament schedule next Tuesday, playing at River Falls. The Tigers received the 11th seed, while River Falls drew the sixth seed. New Richmond coach Ryan Schradle said the seeding went as well as the Tigers could have hoped.

“It’s a short drive, it’s a team we know, it’s a team we can beat,” Schradle said.

It’s understandable that the Tigers have some confidence going into that playoff game. River Falls jumped out to a 17-4 lead against the Tigers last week. The Tigers clawed their way back, getting within 22-20 at halftime.

“It would have been easy for us to cash it in, but we fought back,” Schradle said.

The Tigers opened the second half with a three-pointer from junior Lorin Bauer to take the lead and the battle was on. The Tigers built a 46-40 lead and held a 54-50 lead, but a couple turnovers down the stretch left the door open for the Wildcats to regain the lead. The Tigers had a shot to tie the game in the final seconds, but the shot missed its mark.

Bauer and Jessica Hagman carried the bulk of the scoring load for the Tigers, combining for 39 points. Kate Miller chipped in with eight points. Hagman’s eight rebounds led the team and Bauer topped the team with four steals.

Schradle said the team has been concentrating on being unselfish with the ball, looking to do more passing off its drives into the paint. Sophomore guard Amelia Feuerer did that well, finishing with five assists on Tuesday and getting three more on Friday.

“She’s done a nice job of using her quickness to get into the pain. Amanda Johnson’s done the same thing,” Schradle said.

Teams that saw the Tigers play the first 13 minutes at Somerset on Friday wouldn’t want to meet the Tigers in the playoffs, especially considering Hagman missed the game due to illness. The Tigers took the lead on a hoop by Feuerer two minutes into the game and they didn’t give it up for the next 10 minutes. Schradle said the girls weren’t happy with how they executed on offense in the first half, but nobody can debate their defensive success. The coaches had one player focus on Somerset leading scorer Tori Martell and the others play something of a 1-3 zone that took away the Spartans’ shot from the corners.

Once Somerset got momentum, the Tigers noticeably backed off on their offensive thrust. It didn’t help that Feuerer and Miller were both lost due to injuries in the second half.

Bauer and Feuerer led the Tigers with five points apiece at Somerset.