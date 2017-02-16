“It was a special night, to be able to lock it down on Senior Night,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg.

Lindenberg said the girls aren’t dwelling on what they’ve accomplished, because they have immediate goals to concentrate upon. The Spartans received the second seed in the WIAA regional tournament bracket. They will begin tournament play at home on Friday, Feb. 24, hosting the winner of the Prescott-Spooner game that will be played next Tuesday. The winner of the Feb. 24 game will advance to the regional final, which will be played the next day.

“Their goal is to make a deep state tournament run and they’re already focusing on that,” Lindenberg said.

Lindenberg said he hopes the girls will one day recognize what they’ve accomplished for the sport of basketball within the community.

“They don’t quite understand the historical magnitude of what they’ve accomplished over the past two years, the past four years. Hopefully, what these girls accomplished will elevate the standing of the sport,” Lindenberg said.

New Richmond knew the importance of the game and the Tigers gave the Spartans their best shot, but it couldn’t last. With five minutes left in the first half, Somerset’s led was just 20-18. Somerset then turned on the jets. The Spartans scored the final 15 points of the first half and the opening 17 points of the second half to expand the lead to 52-18.

Lindenberg said the Spartans have been seeing more specialized defenses designed to slow down Somerset leading scorer Tori Martell. The Tigers’ defense was effective in the early stages, except it couldn’t stop Abbie Rivard. She drained four three-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game, accounting for 12 of the Spartans’ first 18 points.

“Abbie did a really good job of keeping things afloat,” Lindenberg said. “She’s really been coming on strong in her precision from the three-point line.”

Once the Spartans got rolling, it was a balanced effort. Martell finished with 22 points and Rivard 17. Haley Bassett contributed 10 points and Kaitlyn Struemke eight points. Senior Callie Willie matched a career-high with six points.

Bassett played an outstanding floor game. She made 4-9 shots, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. She finished with 12 rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and she didn’t have a single turnover.

The Spartans only turned the ball over four times. The team’s ball movement was on full display, amassing 20 assists. Martell finished with five and Anna Rybacki with four.