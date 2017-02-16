In girls hockey, the Western Wisconsin Stars pulled off an upset, defeating the St. Croix Valley Fusion, 4-3.

The New Richmond boys hockey team will play Friday, hosting River Falls at 7 p.m. in opening round game.

The Somerset boys trailed B-W 1-0 after the first period. Somerset took a 2-1 lead in the second period on goals from Wil Gauper and Alex Lahde. Somerset ran into penalty trouble in the third period and B-W tied the game on a 5-on-3 power play. The Spartans just finished killing a penalty early in the overtime. On their first rush into B-W's zone, Hartwick scored the game-winner off an assist from Jack Peterson.

The Spartans advance to the sectional semifinals, where they will play at Hudson next Tuesday. Hudson was a 13-0 winner over Amery in Tuesday's regional final.

The Stars had a wild game against the Fusion, in a game played at Baldwin. The Stars held a 2-0 lead, but the Fusion charged back to lead 3-2. The Stars tied the game. With three minutes left in regulation, senior Brie Larkowski scored the deciding goal that put the Stars in front. The Stars advance to the sectional semifinals, where they will play at Hudson next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Hudson is the top seed in the sectional bracket.