Friday's Results: New Richmond hockey advances; New Richmond, SCC boys hoops are winners
The New Richmond boys hockey team has advanced to the WIAA sectional tournament level.
The Tigers advanced with a 2-0 home ice win over River Falls in the WIAA regional final on Friday night. The Tigers, the third seed in the section, will play at Superior at 7 p.m. next Tuesday in one sectional semifinal. Superior advanced Thursday with an 8-0 win over Spooner.
New Richmond was putting shots on goal all night Friday, but could only net two goals. Junior Nick Johnson scored the first goal in the second period. Jens Christensen picked a good time for his first varsity goal, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead with 4:07 left in the game.
In other action on Friday:
-- The New Richmond boys basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Somerset, winning on the Spartans' home court 61-37.
-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team won a battle for second place in the Middle Border Conference standings, defeating Osceola 54-48.
Remember: WIAA sectional wrestling tournaments are happening Saturday. New Richmond will have five wrestlers competing at the River Falls Division 1 sectional. St. Croix Central and Somerset are each sending four wrestlers to the Amery Division 2 sectional meet.