New Richmond was putting shots on goal all night Friday, but could only net two goals. Junior Nick Johnson scored the first goal in the second period. Jens Christensen picked a good time for his first varsity goal, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead with 4:07 left in the game.

In other action on Friday:

-- The New Richmond boys basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Somerset, winning on the Spartans' home court 61-37.

-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team won a battle for second place in the Middle Border Conference standings, defeating Osceola 54-48.

Remember: WIAA sectional wrestling tournaments are happening Saturday. New Richmond will have five wrestlers competing at the River Falls Division 1 sectional. St. Croix Central and Somerset are each sending four wrestlers to the Amery Division 2 sectional meet.