New Richmond is advancing senior Bryce Younger and junior Nathan Fehlen from the WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament held at River Falls High School on Saturday. Somerset is advancing junior Steven Moncada and St. Croix Central is advancing sophomore Ryan Larson from the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament held at Amery High School.

Younger advances as the Division 1 138-pound sectional champion. He defeated Marshfield's Anthony Kanabe 4-2 in the sectional championship match.

Fehlen advances as the second place finisher in the 160-pound class. He was defeated by Rhinelander's Alec Bess in the sectional championship match.

New Richmond's Brandon Dennis and Dylan Wachter were fourth place finishers at the sectional meet but did not qualify for state.

In Division 2, Somerset's Steven Moncada placed third in the 126-pound bracket at the Division 2 sectional tournament. He punched his ticket to the state meet with a 7-6 win over Baldwin-Woodville's Jordan Bonte in the sectional semifinals.

St. Croix Central's Ryan Larson had to come back through the wrestlebacks to earn his place at the state tournament. Larson lost to Prescott's Ty Sanford in a wild semifinal match in the 195-pound bracket. Larson stayed alive with a 13-6 win over Melrose-Mindoro's Sam Jansen to get into the third place match. There Larson faced Ellsworth's Cole Toenjes, who he defeated in overtime at the Middle Border Conference tournament. Larson defeated Toenjes 5-2 to qualify for the state tournament.

Central's Hunter Schmidt was a fourth place finisher in the 285-pound class, losing to Ellsworth's Mike Freund in the third place match. Central seniors Connor Burton and Jordan Winegar won their opening matches at the sectional meet but could advance no further.