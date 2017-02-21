The New Richmond boys hockey team lost at Superior, 5-2. Dane Swanda and Brady Werner scored for the Tigers.

The Somerset boys hockey team lost at top-seeded Hudson, 10-0. This game was closer than the score might indicate. The game was scoreless after the first period. Hudson scored four times in the second period and poured it on with six goals in the third period.

This sets up a clash between Hudson and Superior for the sectional championship on Saturday.

The Western Wisconsin Stars also played at top-seeded Hudson on Tuesday, losing 7-2. Brie Larkowski and Jade Williams tallied goals for the Stars.

The New Richmond girls basketball team saw its season end at River Falls, 35-28. Freshman Audrey Feuerer led the Tigers with 10 points.