    St. Croix Central moves girls basketball tournament game to Thursday

    By Dave Newman Today at 6:41 p.m.

    Due to the impending inclement weather, the decision has been made to move up the St. Croix Central's girls basketball tournament game up one night.

    The Panthers were scheduled to host Baldwin-Woodville in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals on Friday. That game has been moved up 24 hours. It will now be played at St. Croix Central High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Central girls are the third seed in the regional bracket and Baldwin-Woodville is the sixth seed. The winner of that game will play in the regional final, which is currently scheduled for Saturday.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
