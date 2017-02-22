The Panthers were scheduled to host Baldwin-Woodville in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals on Friday. That game has been moved up 24 hours. It will now be played at St. Croix Central High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Central girls are the third seed in the regional bracket and Baldwin-Woodville is the sixth seed. The winner of that game will play in the regional final, which is currently scheduled for Saturday.