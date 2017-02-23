This should be a fair matchup for the Panthers. They have recent knowledge that they can defeat Osceola, because they beat the Chieftains in both of their regular season meetings this season. The most recent of those wins came last Friday, when the Panthers won on their home court, 54-48. When they met at Osceola on Jan. 12, the Panthers won 59-49.

The head-to-head wins by the Panthers were outweighed in the seeding process by the overall records of the two teams. Central ended last week with an 11-10 overall record, while Osceola was 13-7. The winner of the Central-Osceola game will play again the next day in the regional final, likely against Middle Border Conference champion Prescott.

Central’s non-conference record was damning evidence in the seeding process. The Panthers had a 10-3 record in the MBC at the end of last week, but they were 1-8 in non-conference games.

In MBC games like last Friday’s win, the Panthers have been able to produce an efficient offense. Senior Trevor Nelson led the Panthers with 19 points and sophomore Peyton Nogal finished with 15 points.

Defense was just as important in the win. Osceola was only able to get one scorer in double figures. Osceola leading scorer Haakon Carlson was held to nine points.