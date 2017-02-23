The Panthers are the third seed in the regional tournament bracket. They begin tournament play this Friday. They will host the winner of Tuesday’s game between Baldwin-Woodville and Ellsworth. That’s likely to be B-W, a team that defeated Central once this season, when the Panthers were at their low point of the season, losing four of five games in a two-week stretch in late January.

The winner of Friday’s game will play in the regional championship game on Saturday.

Last week’s games showed the Panthers are playing at peak performance as they head into the WIAA tournaments. They defeated a scrappy Glenwood City team last Tuesday 59-39. The Panthers ended the regular season with a defensive gem, putting away Prescott 51-19. That gave the Panthers a 16-6 final record for the regular season and they finished alone in second place in the Middle Border Conference with an 11-3 record.

A recent injury to junior guard Kalli Cress caused the Panther to diversify their offense. Cress returned from the injury last week and she added to the broadening scope of offensive weapons the Panthers are utilizing.

“The girls played well in her absence but we’re a much better team with her,” Central coach Luke Fritsche said of Cress’ return.

Cress showed no rust, scoring 11 points in the first half at Glenwood City, including sinking a trio of three-pointers. She was one of three Panthers who scored in double figures in the game. Mia Krogseng ended the night with 20 points and Claire Frankiewicz scored 14 points. Krogseng also led the team with seven rebounds and five assists. Jonae Singleton had four steals and Mikenna LaVenture contributed three steals.

Fritsche said one of the defensive keys for the Panthers has been LaVenture, whose hounding defense against opposing point guards can throw off the rhythm of an entire opposing offense.

“She sets the tone defensively,” Fritsche said. “She’s got really good feet and good endurance. She doesn’t wear down.”

Glenwood City kept the game close by shooting well in the first half, but the Panthers pulled away in the second half. Strong play in the second half has been a recent theme for the Panthers. It continued Thursday. Central led 22-8 at halftime, then outscored Prescott 29-11 in the second half.

While the Panther offense was putting together a well-balanced effort against Prescott, the defense was stunning, limiting Prescott to five field goals. Fritsche said another feature that helps the defense is players like Singleton and Abby Edelman, who are tall enough to guard post players, but have the quickness and coordination to cover guards.

This was Senior Night and the Panthers made it a night to remember for their seniors, LaVenture and Katheryn Holter.

“Mikenna and Katheryn have been great leaders. They’re everything you’d want from your seniors,” Fritsche said.

Krogseng scored 17 points and Frankiewicz 12 points in a balanced scoring effort. The Panthers led by 30 points or more for most of the second half.