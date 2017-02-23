New Richmond girls basketball sees its future unfold

After a slow start at Amery, the Tigers played capably, but fell to the Warriors, 50-32. The loss leaves the Tigers with a 4-18 final regular season record.

The Tigers were scheduled to open WIAA Division 2 tournament play on Tuesday at River Falls. The winner of that game will be in action again this Friday, playing at third-seeded Holmen. The Tigers battled River Falls to the final buzzer when they met on Feb. 7, losing 58-56. New Richmond coach Ryan Schradle was confident the Tigers would give River Falls another close battle and said he thinks the Tigers can also give Holmen a close battle if they get the chance.

Since the win over Baldwin-Woodville on Feb. 2, the Tigers have been playing at a higher level. That was tempered somewhat at Amery because two starters were out of the lineup, but there were also still signs that the Tigers remain moving in the right direction.

With two new starters in the lineup it took the Tigers a few minutes to get acclimated. Amery built an 11-0 lead before junior guard Lorin Bauer hit a three-pointer to get the Tigers started. The lead stayed in the 8-10 point range for most of the first half. Amery entered halftime ahead 31-18.

Amery’s 2-3 zone defense kept forcing the Tigers to take perimeter shots. The only Tiger who scored a field goal in the second half was freshman Jessica Hagman. She led the Tigers with 19 points. Bauer was the second leading scorer with six points.

Senior Mallory Kelly and sophomore Kate Miller were the starters missing from this game. Kelly’s presence was especially missed in rebounding, as she’s been the team’s most tenacious rebounder all season. Without her, the Tigers managed just 16 rebounds. Amery’s Madelyn Granica accounted for 21 rebounds by herself.

Bauer led the Tigers with six rebounds. Amelia Feuerer led the team with three assists and two steals. The Tigers cut their turnover total to 14 for the game, a fact Schradle saw as a positive sign in the play of the younger girls.