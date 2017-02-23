Somerset boys basketball hosts Ellsworth on Thursday

This isn’t a bad draw for the Spartans. They’ve been competitive in both of their games with Amery, losing to the Warriors by five and 11 points.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain said Amery has beaten the Spartans six straight times, so he’s hoping the Warriors come into the game a little complacent about their chances.

“I want to get our kids to believe they can beat Amery,” Germain said. “Hopefully, we come into the game with energy.”

The Spartans will finish their regular season this Thursday. They’ll play at home for the final time, hosting Ellsworth. This will be the final home game for the Spartans’ seniors, Noah Dendinger and Nick Maitrejean.

The Spartans began the week with a 3-16 record. They played just once last week, losing at home to New Richmond, 61-37. The Spartans beat New Richmond in the first round of Middle Border Conference play and that result was driving the Tigers on Friday.

“New Richmond played very aggressive, very physical, very strong. They were out for a little revenge,” Germain said.

The Spartans were held to 14 points in the first half, trailing 30-14 at the break. The offense did begin to find some footing in the second half, led by Dendinger. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Brennan Sheridan was able to give the Spartans some perimeter scoring, hitting a trio of three pointers.

Germain said the biggest obstacle the Spartans are working against is youth. They had two seniors in Friday’s game, while New Richmond suited up seven seniors.

“Our skill level is probably the same as Amery, New Richmond and others. We’re just sophomore bodies going against seniors.”