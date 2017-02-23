Fans were treated to another of the spirited games between these two teams. But the results remained the same as the previous week, with the Spartans winning 3-2 in overtime to advance to the WIAA sectional semifinals.

The Spartans were scheduled to play at Hudson in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal. The sectional championship game will be played at Hudson’s Gornick Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Somerset-Baldwin-Woodville pairing has become a rivalry in recent years but the two teams were handling it much differently last Thursday. The Spartans were playing with a much more relaxed focus than the Blackhawks, whose bench was buzzing with tension.

B-W got the only goal of the first period. The Blackhawks won a center ice faceoff, giving B-W leading scorer Brandon Connett a free run at the Spartan goal. Somerset goalie Adam Larson was able to stop Connett’s initial shot, but Connett tapped in the rebound.

The second period favored the Spartans, with both teams playing a fast, end-to-end style. The Spartans tied the game on a goal by senior Wil Gauper with 6:36 elapsed in the period. Gauper got the puck near the top of the circles. He was hit by a B-W defender and as he was losing his balance, he ripped a shot that cleanly beat B-W goaltender Bryan Bresina.

The Spartans took the lead with 23 seconds remaining in the period. Jake Heyer took the puck wide down the left side. Bresina steered the rebound to the right, but Somerset senior Alex Lahde was in perfect position and stuffed the rebound back past Bresina.

“That goal was the epitome of what I was preaching,” Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said, saying he wanted the Spartans to be driving hard to the net at every opportunity.

The Spartans got into penalty trouble in a big way in the third period, being whistled five times in the period, including one that carried into the overtime.

B-W took full advantage, getting the tying goal on a five-on-three advantage with 6:37 remaining in the third period.

The penalty kill unit was on the ice when the Spartans started the overtime, with 19 seconds left to kill. When the Spartans got control of the puck as the penalty ended, the penalty killers made a rush that resulted in the winning goal.

Jackson Haukom carried the puck in on the two-on-one break, but his pass was errant and went into the corner. Jack Peterson chased down the puck and saw Hunter Hartwick trailing the play. Peterson’s pass hit Hartwick in stride as Hartwick cut toward the net through the right faceoff circle. Hartwick snapped the shot past Bresina for the game-winner, setting off a mob scene as teammates mobbed Hartwick behind the B-W goal.

One of the key factors in the win was the play of Larson in the Spartan net. B-W produced a number of good scoring chances, particularly on its power plays, but Larson came up with a number of big plays among his 34 saves for the night.