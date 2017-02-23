Montreal said the Tigers have been playing better ball in recent weeks and this was a continuation of that progress. This was the Tigers’ second win in three games, improving the team’s season record to 6-14.

The Tigers finish the regular season this Thursday with their final home game of the season. They will host Rice Lake in a non-conference game on Thursday.

The WIAA tournament season begins for the Tigers next Tuesday. The Tigers are the ninth seed in the Division 2 regional bracket, meaning they will travel to eighth seeded Holmen on Tuesday. Holmen also started the week with a 6-14 record. The winner of that game will play at top-seeded La Crosse Central on Friday, March 3.

Montreal said he expected to land in the ninth slot, saying the one-point losses this season to River Falls and Somerset hampered any argument for a higher seed.

The earlier loss to Somerset may have been in the Tigers’ thinking in one way in Friday’s game. The Tigers didn’t want to give the Spartans a chance to hang around. After the Spartans scored the opening hoop of the game, the Tigers reeled off the next 12 points. By halftime the Tigers led 30-14. Somerset tried to mount a minor comeback in the second half, but the Tigers wouldn’t let it happen.

The offensive production has been better and more consistent for the Tigers in recent games. They’ve scored more than 50 points in seven of the last eight games. The reason for that is scoring balance. The Tigers had 10 players score on Friday and the high scorer was sophomore Drew Momchilovich, who finished with 12 points.

“It helps when you’re hard to guard, when there’s a lot of people doing good things,” Montreal said.

Momchilovich was getting most of his points on strong moves to the rim, which the coaches have been looking for from all the players. Sophomore Cole Effertz is another Tiger who played well on Friday. He scored nine points, led the team with six rebounds and shared the team lead with three assists. Ryan Jansen and Adam Schoepke both finished with five rebounds and Schoepke also passed for three assists.

The Tigers have been getting after it better on defense, while taking care of the ball better. The Tigers had just eight turnovers in Friday’s game. Conversely, they stole the ball 10 times from the Spartans and forced the Spartans into more than 20 turnovers. The defense played at possibly its highest aggression level of the season.

“We need that effort and passion,” Montreal said. “They had a chip on their shoulders. It was noticeable.”