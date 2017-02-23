The Stars took another step in that direction last Thursday, winning their WIAA girls hockey tournament opener against the St. Croix Valley Fusion, 4-3, in a game played at Baldwin. The Stars were scheduled to skate at Hudson on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. The winner of Tuesday’s game will skate in the sectional championship game at Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Stars are the fifth seed in the sectional tournament bracket. The Fusion was the fourth seed and Hudson was seeded first in the bracket.

Senior Brie Larkowski scored the game winner with 3:42 left in the third period. Sydney Hahn got the puck to Larkowski in the slot and the senior from Somerset did the rest.

“Brie had a straight line shot. She said she knew she was going to score,” said Stars coach Bob Huerta.

The win is the 12th of the season for the Stars. The win is the first in the WIAA playoffs for the Stars since 2008. That was the team, then called the New Richmond co-op, which upset Hudson on Valentine’s Day, 2-1.

Thursday’s game was the third meeting this season between the Stars and Fusion. The first game ended in a tie and the second in a 4-3 Fusion victory. The Stars had the lead in both those games, giving them the confidence they could win in this round with the Fusion. The Stars had eight days to prepare for the game.

“We practiced full out. It was eight days of practice that were nose to the grindstone. We were as prepared as we ever could be,” Huerta said.

Larkowski’s game-winner was her second goal of game. She also opened the scoring at 12:05 in the first period. That goal was the product of good work from the Stars’ first line. Kayla Huerta dug the puck out of the corner. She passed to Cassie Gravelle, who spotted Larkowski open in front of the goal.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with 52 seconds left in the first period. Margo Gauper scored off assists from Grace Klein and Hahn. The Fusion struck back quickly, scoring a power play goal 23 seconds later.

The Fusion scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period to take a 3-2 lead.

The Stars tied the game on a power play goal with six minutes remaining in the second period. Gravelle netted the tying goal, off assists from Larkowski and Bailey Williams. The score remained 3-3 until Larkowski’s goal late in the third period.

Catherine Magler made 24 saves in goal for the Stars, including stopping all 13 shots she faced in the third period.

Coach Huerta said the conditioning done in the week’s worth of practices showed as the Stars kept the Fusion off the scoreboard in the second half of the game.