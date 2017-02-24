Younger has advanced to the semifinals in the state tournament Division 1 bracket with a pair of dominant wins. He opened the tournament Thursday afternoon by earning a 16-1 technical fall win over Muskego's Evan Sinda. In Thursday night's quarterfinals, Younger manhandled Stoughton's Cade Spilde, 14-6. Younger will wrestle in the semifinal round, which begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, against Middleton sophomore Kevin Meicher.

Fehlen was pinned in his opening round match in the Division 1 160-pound bracket by Hortonville's Elliott Luker. Because Luker also won his second round match, it placed Fehlen into the wrestleback round. Fehlen will wrestle in Friday's 10 a.m. round against Holmen's Kalyn Jahn.

Somerset's Steven Moncada and St. Croix Central's Ryan Larson were defeated in their opening round matches in the Division 2 state tournament. Moncada, a junior was pinned in the first period by Aidan Medora of St. Johns Northwest Military Academy. Moncada finishes the season with a 30-11 record.

Larson was pinned by Waupaca's Derrick Rotta in the opening period of the 195-pound bracket. Larson finishes his sophomore season with a 24-10 record.

In WIAA Division 3 girls basketball action, the St. Croix Central girls advanced to the Division 3 regional finals with a 47-40 win over Baldwin-Woodville. The Panthers came ready for this game, building a quick 11-0 lead. The Panthers improve to 17-6 with the win. They will play in Saturday's regional final, against the winner of Friday's game between Somerset and Prescott.

In boys basketball action on Thursday, New Richmond lost its final home game of the season, 64-42, in a non-conference battle against Rice Lake. Somerset was also defeated on its home court, falling to Ellsworth 74-60.