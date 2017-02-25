Search
    Somerset, St. Croix Central to clash Saturday in girls basketball regional final

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:54 a.m.

    Middle Border Conference rivals Somerset and St. Croix Central will meet at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the WIAA Division 3 regional final.

    Somerset, the second seed in the tournament bracket, will host Central, which is the third seeded team.

    Somerset advanced to this game with a 65-35 win over Prescott on Friday night. Central advanced on Thursday with a 47-40 win over Baldwin-Woodville. Both teams jumped out to double-digit leads in the opening minutes of their game and maintained a healthy lead throughout.

    Somerset finished as the Middle Border Conference champion with a 13-1 record. The Spartans' only MBC loss came against Central, which finished in second place in the standings with a 10-4 record.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
