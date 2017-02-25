Somerset, the second seed in the tournament bracket, will host Central, which is the third seeded team.

Somerset advanced to this game with a 65-35 win over Prescott on Friday night. Central advanced on Thursday with a 47-40 win over Baldwin-Woodville. Both teams jumped out to double-digit leads in the opening minutes of their game and maintained a healthy lead throughout.

Somerset finished as the Middle Border Conference champion with a 13-1 record. The Spartans' only MBC loss came against Central, which finished in second place in the standings with a 10-4 record.