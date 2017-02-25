Central put up a worthy fight, but nothing could stop Somerset standout Tori Martell in the second half. Held to eight points in the first half, Martell erupted for 19 points in the second half, many of them coming at key junctures. Somerset led 24-15, before Central drew to within three points twice in the early stages of the second half. Both times that Central got within three points, Martell drained a three-pointer to expand the lead.

Central was led by junior Mia Krogseng with 22 points.

Somerset advances to the sectional semifinal, which will be played Thursday night at New Richmond HIgh School. Somerset will face the winner of the game between Hayward and Northwestern that was being played later on Saturday.