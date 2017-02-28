WIAA boys basketball: New Richmond, Somerset eliminated

Somerset played in the opening round of Division 3 action at Amery on Tuesday. Amery earned a 58-47 win over the Spartans, who were led in scoring by sophomore guard Brennan Sheridan with 18 points. A moment of silence was held at the start of the game in memory of Amery wrestling coach Scott Marko, who died on Monday at the age of 44.

St. Croix Central's boys had a bye in the opening round of Division 3 play. The Panthers will open the playoffs on Friday when they play at Osceola.