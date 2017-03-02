The Panthers finished tied for second place in the MBC with a 10-4 record. Overall, the Panthers ended the regular season with an 11-11 record.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at Osceola this Friday in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament. Osceola received the fourth seed in the regional bracket, one spot ahead of Central, despite the fact the Panthers won both meetings between the two teams this season. Central won 59-49 at Osceola on Jan. 12. On Feb. 17, the Panthers won on their home court 54-48.

Central coach Zach Turpin said he went into the meeting expecting Osceola and Central would fill the fourth and fifth spots in the bracket. But he expressed some surprise that coaches ignored the Panthers’ two wins over the Chieftains in giving Osceola the home game. The winner of Friday’s game will likely play at Prescott in the regional final game on Saturday.

The Panthers’ final regular season game was against Prescott, on Monday, Feb. 20. The Panthers lost 79-55. With no other games last week, that gave the Panthers 10 days to prepare for this Friday’s tournament game. Turpin said that big of a gap between games can be helpful, but it can also have pitfalls.

“Hopefully we’ll come out of those practices healthy and rested, but not too rested,” he said.

Turpin was not overjoyed with how the Panthers played in their loss last week at Prescott. “Prescott played really well and we didn’t. That’s the simplest answer,” Turpin said in explaining the game.

That wasn’t the entire case. For the first 10 minutes of the game, Central matched Prescott point-for-point. It was at that juncture that Central’s offense went cold and Prescott poured on the heat. By halftime the Panthers trailed by 14. Their cold shooting continued through the second half.

Turpin said the Panthers had difficulty corralling all of Prescott’s talented guards. When one guard would get past a Panther defender, he could dish off to a guard at the three-point arc or 7-foot Prescott center Owen Hamilton.

Trevor Nelson led the Panthers with 16 points. The rest of the scoring was balanced, with 12 Panthers contributing to the scoring and a total of 15 players seeing court time.