Somerset is now in the midst of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament schedule. The Spartans drew the 10th seed in the region, which put them at seventh-seeded Amery on Tuesday. The winner of Tuesday’s game will be back in action this Friday, playing at number two seed Northwestern at 7 p.m.

The regular season ended with the Spartans owning a 3-18 record, but they ended the season with three strong performances last week. The peak came in the home-court win against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, the Spartans’ first home court win of the season. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser finished the season with an 8-6 record in the HON Conference, good for fourth place. The Spartans also have a win this season against Barron from the HON.

Bulldogs’ point guard Darryl Williams scored 30 points against the Spartans, but Somerset was able to limit the rest of the C-W team to 16 points. Somerset coach Taylor Germain said most of Williams’ points came off fast breaks, something the Spartans were able to limit later in the game.

Somerset led throughout the game against C-W, though the Bulldogs did surge back with four minutes remaining to cut Somerset’s lead to one point. But Somerset answered with a charge of its own, stretching the lead back to 13 points by the end of the game.

Germain said one of the keys to the Spartans’ resurgence last week was balanced scoring and that was most evident in Tuesday’s win. Four Spartans reached double-digits in scoring, led by senior Noah Dendinger with 19 points. Will Piletich finished with 13 points, Brennan Sheridan 12 points and Bennett Baillargeon with 11 points.

Sharp perimeter shooting has also been a key factor in Somerset’s best performances this season. In Tuesday’s win the Spartans hit eight three-pointers, with Sheridan providing four of them.

“It helps, getting production from everybody,” Germain said. “We’ve been taking better care of the ball. That’s a big part of it.”

The Spartans also led nearly the entire game in last Monday’s 63-61 overtime loss at Baldwin-Woodville. Somerset led 28-22 at halftime and were ahead by as many as 12 points. But the Blackhawks made a charge in the final minutes to send the game into overtime. B-W junior Isaac Nilssen hit a shot at the overtime buzzer to win the game. Because of foul trouble, the Spartans were down to their final five players during the last few minutes of the game.

Dendinger did everything he could to carry the Spartans to victory, finishing with 28 points. Piletich finished with 13 points and Sheridan scored 11 points.

The Spartans played well offensively in Thursday’s 74-60 loss against Ellsworth, they just didn’t have the defensive combination to shut down Ellsworth’s potent attack. Ellsworth’s high-scoring trio of Alex Motley, Drake Flom and Logan Benson combined for 51 points.

Sheridan continued his torrid outside shooting in Thursday’s game, hitting five three-pointers to lead the Spartans with 15 points. Dendinger finished with 14 points. Piletich and Mason Cook each scored seven points.