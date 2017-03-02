Somerset finishes the season with a 17-9 record.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said his players grasped the idea that the team was an underdog against Hudson. The Spartans devised a game plan to keep the game low scoring, hoping the Spartans could capitalize on a few breaks to pull off the upset.

In the first period, those chances did materialize. The Spartans rang one shot off the crossbar and they failed to capitalize off a three-on-one break.

“We were executing the game plan just perfect,” Gilkerson said, as the Spartans were able to force the puck wide whenever Hudson entered the Spartans’ zone.

Hudson scored at the 4:49 and 6:09 marks in the second period, but the Spartans were continuing with their focus on defense. That changed when Hudson scored its third goal, 11:09 into the second period.

“That seemed like it broke our backs,” Gilkerson said.

The Spartans faced a 4-0 deficit heading into the third period. To try making up the goal differential, the Spartans swung their game plan 180 degrees, going on a full-scale offensive assault.

That left Spartan goalie Adam Larson pretty much as the only line of defense in the third period and the Raiders were able to score six goals against the desperate Spartans. It was a difficult ending for Larson, who made numerous superlative saves to keep the Spartans in the game through the first half of the night.