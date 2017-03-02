In many ways, this was a season of learning and growth for the Tigers. They were one of the youngest teams in the area. Mallory Kelly was the only senior on the Tiger roster.

For several seasons, the Tigers have been one of the less experienced teams in the Middle Border Conference. That should not be the case next season, with the Tigers slated to bring back 10 girls from the varsity squad. And the Tiger junior varsity team had its most successful season in a number of years, meaning more girls may be ready to vie for positions on the varsity roster.

The Tigers had two girls show this season that they can be prolific scorers in junior Lorin Bauer and freshman Jessica Hagman. A number of girls showed potential that they can also help with the offense. Against River Falls, freshman Audrey Feuerer showed she has that ability. With the Wildcats hounding Hagman and Bauer, Feuerer drove into the lane for several short-range shots. She was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 10 points and she also hauled in six rebounds. Hagman led the team with eight rebounds.

The Tigers’ chances at River Falls took a hit during warmups when Bauer sprained an ankle. She didn’t start because she was in the training room having her ankle checked. Tiger coach Ryan Schradle said Bauer showed her toughness by playing while the ankle was still clearly causing her discomfort.

The Wildcats and Tigers had played two weeks earlier, so they knew what to expect from each other. For two defensive-minded teams, that only made it more difficult to score. The Tigers led 8-4 midway through the first half. River Falls then reeled off 12 straight points. River Falls led 20-10 at halftime. The Tigers could get no closer than seven points despite a spirited effort in the second half.

Schradle said plans are already in motion to get the girls more chances to work on their skills. That includes having varsity and junior varsity teams playing in a league in Woodbury this summer.

While the Tigers are still young, this season showed there are collective skills the team can build around. One of them is speed. The Tigers are deep at guard and the quickness is a legitimate weapon. Schradle said the team could use full court pressure more in future seasons because of the speed and defensive-minded attitude the guards possess.

Schradle said he was especially pleased at the amount of improvement this year’s sophomore class made since last season. He’s hoping those girls can continue to improve, while saying he’d like to see this season’s freshmen make the same type of step next season.

Replacing Kelly will be a challenge. She was an undersized post player, but she showed incredible scrappiness by battling girls much taller than her every game.

“Mallory was unbelievable in what she brought to the team,” Schradle said.