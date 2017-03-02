New Richmond boys basketball plays its best against Amery

The Tigers dominated Amery from the start, then calmly withstood Amery’s best attempts at comeback to win 61-46. The win gives the Tigers a final 6-8 record in the MBC, leaving them in fifth place in the final standings.

The Tigers are now into the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs. The Tigers were scheduled to open the playoffs on Tuesday at Holmen. New Richmond is the ninth seed and Holmen the eighth seed and the teams have almost identical records. The winner of Tuesday’s game will be back in action this Friday, playing at top-seeded La Crosse Central. Central began the week with a 20-2 record.

Last week’s Tiger game against Amery was close through the first seven minutes. The Tiger defense was on the prowl in the opening minutes, then the Tigers pounced. Cued by several forced turnovers, the Tigers went on a 17-3 run to build a 30-13 lead. At halftime the lead stood at 34-17.

The Tigers built the lead as high as 22 at 44-22 on a Blake Getschel offensive rebound hoop. Amery is known as a pretty fair defensive team too, and it began to show in the middle of the second half. Amery went on a 17-1 run to cut the lead to six points at 45-39. No panic showed in the faces of the Tigers. Drew Momchilovich sank a three-pointer that started a 7-0 run and the lead remained in double figures the rest of the way.

Seniors Adam Schoepke and Ryan Jansen led a balanced scoring attack. Schoepke finished with 14 points and Jansen 13 points. It wasn’t just in the scoring column that their impact was felt. Schoepke had seven assists one of the high marks for the Tigers this season and he also had four steals. Jansen matched that steal count, along with getting five rebounds.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said he felt an early turning point was a steal and fastbreak layup by Jansen that gave the team a 4-0 lead. It was part of a 10-steal bounty the Tigers took in the first half.

“We created some of our offense with defense,” Montreal said.

This was the third win in four games for the Tigers and Montreal said a strong defensive effort has been at the center of the team’s recent upswing.

The Tigers weren’t able to continue that success into their regular season finale last Thursday. The Tigers didn’t show the same sense of engagement as they did against Amery, losing 64-42.

Rice Lake is a tall, athletic squad and the Tigers struggled to get stops all night. There were times the Tigers put together some solid runs on offense, but they could never cut into the Rice Lake lead, which stood 37-22 by halftime.

Schoepke led the Tigers with nine points and Jansen scored seven points. Jansen and Cole Effertz shared the team lead with five rebounds.

“Hopefully, it was just a one-game hiccup,” Montreal said, adding that he hoped the Tigers show the same spirit they displayed against Amery in their playoff games.