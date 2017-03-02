The season ends with the Stars owning a 12-9-1 record. That’s a major improvement over the 6-13-2 record the team held the previous season.

First-year Stars coach Bob Huerta said getting the girls to believe they could compete was the key step in the season. Once the girls got to that level, they put up strong performances against several state-ranked teams. And in the opening round of the playoffs, they eliminated the St. Croix Valley Fusion, which was ranked ninth in the state.

Huerta commended the team’s three seniors for being leaders in the team’s turnaround. Brie Larkowski and Cassie Gravelle were the team’s captains and finished one-two in the team’s scoring this season. Amber Ziegler was one of the leaders of the defense.

“They don’t keep stats on what she does,” Huerta said of Ziegler. “A positive attitude all the time.”

The Stars undoing last Tuesday was Hudson standout Anna Wilgren. She scored three of Hudson’s goals. Wilgren finished the season with 60 goals, currently the top total among any girls player in the state. Huerta and assistant coach Breanna Simon instructed the team that the best chance to upset Hudson was to play a physical brand of hockey. The planned worked in the first period. Hudson’s shot all came from the perimeter and Stars goaltender Catherine Magler turned all 14 away. But the Stars couldn’t score on any of their six shots either.

Wilgren got the game’s first goal seven minutes into the second period and the Raiders added two more in the following minutes. The Stars got one goal back with 2:40 left in the second period. Larkowski scored her 19th goal of the season off assists from Ziegler and Jade Williams.

The Stars got more desperate in the third period, trying to find ways to get back into the game. Hudson took advantage, scoring four straight goals. Williams scored the Stars’ final goal of the season with 20 seconds left. It was her 19th goal, assisted by Gravelle and Larkowski.

Magler finished the game with 51 saves for the Stars.

Huerta said the Stars left the game with their heads held high.

“We knew we brought everything we could, it just wasn’t enough. They just outgunned us,” he said.