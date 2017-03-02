Somerset will face Bloomer in the sectional title game. That game will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Menomonie High School. Bloomer topped Elk Mound 54-49 in overtime in the other sectional semifinal game.

Somerset needed a special effort to get past the defending state champions. It was led by senior Tori Martell, who scored 36 points. Also scoring in double figures for the Spartans were Haley Bassett with 11 points and Abbie Rivard with 10 points.

The game was tied 29-29 at halftime. Somerset led 42-40. The Spartans then went on a 9-0 run to build the lead to 51-40 with seven minutes. Hayward answered with a charge of its own, cutting the lead to 54-51. Martell then scored off an offensive rebound and moments later she added two free throws to put the Spartans' lead back in safe hands.