Somerset basketball: Game time changed for Saturday's girls sectional final

The game time for Somerset's girls basketball sectional championship game against Bloomer has been changed.

The WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game will still be played at Menomonie High School on Saturday. The start time has been moved to 8 p.m. Somerset athletic director John Walsh said this change was made because the Bloomer boys basketball team will be playing a regional tournament game at 5 p.m.

