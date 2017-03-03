WIAA boys basketball: St. Croix Central advances, will play in Saturday's regional final
The St. Croix Central boys basketball team has advanced into Saturday's WIAA Division 3 regional championship game.
The Panthers, the fifth seed, defeated fourth-seeded Osceola 54-44 on Friday on the Chieftains' home court. Central will play at Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Prescott, the top seed in the regional bracket, defeated Barron 90-50 on Friday.
St. Croix Central trailed 29-27 at halftime in Friday's game. The Panthers played more disciplined ball in the second half. The game was tied 37-37, before Central went on a 15-4 run to put the game away. Central was led by senior Trevor Nelson with 21 points. Peyton Nogal finished with 11 points and Owen Schwechler with 10 points.