    WIAA boys basketball: St. Croix Central advances, will play in Saturday's regional final

    By Dave Newman on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:35 p.m.

    The St. Croix Central boys basketball team has advanced into Saturday's WIAA Division 3 regional championship game.

    The Panthers, the fifth seed, defeated fourth-seeded Osceola 54-44 on Friday on the Chieftains' home court. Central will play at Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Prescott, the top seed in the regional bracket, defeated Barron 90-50 on Friday.

    St. Croix Central trailed 29-27 at halftime in Friday's game. The Panthers played more disciplined ball in the second half. The game was tied 37-37, before Central went on a 15-4 run to put the game away. Central was led by senior Trevor Nelson with 21 points. Peyton Nogal finished with 11 points and Owen Schwechler with 10 points.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
