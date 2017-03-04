Somerset finishes the season with a 21-4 record. Two of those losses came against Bloomer.

Bloomer hit the Spartans with an intense defense in the opening minutes of Saturday's game and the Spartans never fully recovered. Bloomer led 9-2 six minutes into the game and 23-6 with four minutes left in the first half. Only Tori Martell and Avery Gunther scored for the Spartans in the first half, with Somerset trailing 27-13 at the break.

Martell finished her high school career with another monumental offensive game, scoring 38 points. She was the only Spartan to reach double figures.

In boys basketball action on Saturday, the St. Croix Central boys were defeated by Prescott, 83-68, in the WIAA Division 3 regional final game.