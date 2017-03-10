New Richmond sending 28 powerlifters to state meet

The 28 lifters are the most the Tigers have ever sent to a state tournament. There will be 15 boys and 13 girls competing for the Tigers at the state meet. This will be the first time the Tigers have had more boys than girls competing at the state meet.

“The boys’ numbers are up,” said Tiger coach Brian Kaczmarski. “There’s a really solid group that started when they were young. They’re seeing some results.”

With such good numbers competing at state, the Tigers are planning to be in the running for a state championship with both teams. Kaczmarski said Appleton Xavier will be the main competition for the Tiger boys in their hopes to win a state title. He said there are several girls teams who are in the running for the state title, saying the Tigers are right with River Falls, Adams-Friendship and La Crosse Central in the battle for the team title.

Kaczmarski said 10 of the Tigers are ranked among the top five in their weight classes at state, but he said the coaches are having the athletes focus on the team aspect. The goal is to have the Tigers go with a lower weight in their first lift so they can get a successful lift in right away. That will give them their second and third lifts to increase their weights.

There are also several Tigers who are planning to compete at the national level. The nationals will be held this year from March 28-April 2 at Scranton, Penn. Kaczmarski said he expects more Tigers to compete at the 2018 national meet because it will be held in Appleton.